Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Stephens

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $335.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.73.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $314.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average of $256.72. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.