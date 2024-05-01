ZimVie (ZIMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. ZimVie has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.07 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 51.33%.

ZimVie Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZimVie from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

