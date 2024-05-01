Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Zynex has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $352.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 101.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 594.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,801 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 186,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 67.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

