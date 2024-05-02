10,000 Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Net Lease Office Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Pinola bought 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,197.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NLOP opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68. Net Lease Office Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

