10,021 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,792. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.36. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $129.60 and a twelve month high of $184.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

