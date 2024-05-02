1,379 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Acquired by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 152.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

