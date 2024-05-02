1,533 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $174.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

