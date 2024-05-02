1,796 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $150.93.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

