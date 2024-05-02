2,144 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,264,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,802,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,036,000 after buying an additional 170,465 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $17,481,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 842,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

