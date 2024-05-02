31,500 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,505,000 after acquiring an additional 129,929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,425,000 after acquiring an additional 226,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 524,912 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 970,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,949. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

