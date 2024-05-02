3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.70.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,412,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

