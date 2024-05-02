4,436 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 189,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.57 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.