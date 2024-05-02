68,303 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MOAT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.43. 621,112 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

