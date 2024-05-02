A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

A10 Networks has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A10 Networks Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $26,733.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,231.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

