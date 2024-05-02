Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 270.04% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AADI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 27,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $53,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,426,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,218.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,772 shares of company stock worth $202,939. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

