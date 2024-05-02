Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.700 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ ACHC traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 676,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
