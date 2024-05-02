Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.56, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
