Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Albany International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

