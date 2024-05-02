Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Albany International Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41.
Albany International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Albany International
About Albany International
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albany International
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.