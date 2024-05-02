Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Albany International

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.