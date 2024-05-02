Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $390.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 155.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.