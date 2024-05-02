Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,833. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

