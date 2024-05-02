Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $177.37 and last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 354377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.56.

The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $1.35. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

