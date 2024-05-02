Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

