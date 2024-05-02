Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 7,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $165.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

