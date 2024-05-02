American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2493 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

SDSI opened at $50.46 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

