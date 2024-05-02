American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2493 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
SDSI opened at $50.46 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Starbucks: Indicators Turns Bearish, New Lows in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.