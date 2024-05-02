American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,319 shares of company stock worth $1,732,938. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

