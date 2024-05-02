American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 1,883,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

