AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. AMETEK also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.74-$6.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.78.

Shares of AME opened at $167.36 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

