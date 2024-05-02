Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 5.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.98. The company had a trading volume of 796,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average of $187.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

