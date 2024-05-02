Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rollins (ROL)

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2024 – Rollins had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Rollins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2024 – Rollins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2024 – Rollins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3 %

Rollins stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

