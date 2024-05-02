Analyzing Borealis Foods (BRLS) and The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Borealis Foods and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 320 1295 1494 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Borealis Foods’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.55 billion $686.90 million 7.35

Borealis Foods’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Summary

Borealis Foods competitors beat Borealis Foods on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.