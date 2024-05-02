Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of LON AEP opened at GBX 717.60 ($9.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £283.74 million, a P/E ratio of 755.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 698.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($11.13).
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile
