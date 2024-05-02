Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON AEP opened at GBX 717.60 ($9.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £283.74 million, a P/E ratio of 755.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 707.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 698.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 8.43. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 ($8.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 886 ($11.13).

Get Anglo-Eastern Plantations alerts:

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.