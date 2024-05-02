Ankr (ANKR) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $465.07 million and $32.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,687.64 or 0.99724936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04464021 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $40,892,675.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

