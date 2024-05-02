AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Lowered to $289.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $289.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.69.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.15. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in AON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

