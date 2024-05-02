APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.15.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Down 3.0 %

APA stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 643,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.