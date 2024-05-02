ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,822,300 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 9,293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AETUF

ARC Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 28.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.89%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.