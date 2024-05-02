Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 716.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

