Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 2.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

ACRE opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.