Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

