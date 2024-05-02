Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARRJF opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.
About Arjo AB (publ)
