Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 2639176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

