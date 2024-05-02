AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.4%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.96. 6,521,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 39,054,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 202,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

