Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. 98,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,915. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.