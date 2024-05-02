Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $38.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

