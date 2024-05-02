Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-$2.98 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.