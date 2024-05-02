Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-$2.98 EPS.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

