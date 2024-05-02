BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 123.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BGNE

BeiGene Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $156.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.