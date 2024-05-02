Bel Fuse Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

