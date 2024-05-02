Bel Fuse Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,998. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on BELFB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.