Berry Wealth Group LP Invests $1.51 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.4% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 927,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

