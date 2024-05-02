Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases Shares of 4,399 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.09.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $14.68 on Wednesday, hitting $143.70. 55,133,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,042,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $232.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

