Berry Wealth Group LP Takes $247,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. 476,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.85.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.