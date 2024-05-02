Berry Wealth Group LP Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 3.0% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

APD stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $237.59. 754,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

